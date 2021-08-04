Advertisement

George Harrison’s ‘All Things Must Pass’ hits a milestone

FILE - Former Beatle George Harrison performs during the Bob Dylan anniversary concert at New...
FILE - Former Beatle George Harrison performs during the Bob Dylan anniversary concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on Oct. 16, 1992. Harrison’s landmark album “All Things Must Pass” is celebrating its belated 50th anniversary this year. The original 23-track album — complete with hits “Isn’t It a Pity,” “What Is Life” and “My Sweet Lord” — has been remixed for the anniversary editions from Capitol/UMe and are now augmented with 47 demos and outtakes, 42 of them previously unreleased.(Source: AP Photo/Ron Frehm, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — George Harrison’s landmark album “All Things Must Pass” is celebrating its belated 50th anniversary this year with a ton of music.

The original 1970 collection was audacious for it’s time — the first triple studio album in rock history, a virtual flurry of vinyl.

The various anniversary editions out this week make that look quaint, containing eight LPs or five CDs with the remixed album, demos, outtakes and jams.

Dhani Harrison, Harrison’s son spearheaded the new collection and calls it a “family time capsule.”

He adds it might make the perfect post-pandemic soundtrack.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belvedere Elementary School
‘We are devastated’: Local girl identified as victim in S.C. triple slaying
Sharla Hamilton
3rd person charged in murder of kidnapped Aiken man
Coronavirus in Georgia.
What if you’re exposed to COVID? Ga. health officials say to do this
From left: Joshua David Chosewood and Heather Marie Strickland
Pair sought over an attack with a red Mustang in Augusta
2 women killed in attacks at Atlanta-area parks

Latest News

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
Over half NY Assembly wants to oust Cuomo if he doesn’t quit
Mattel honored global frontline medical workers with one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls.
Real-life pandemic heroes honored with their own Barbie doll
Columbia County schools
COVID updates: Masks required in McDuffie County schools, urged in Columbia County; hospitals hit hard; 2-state cases soar
Thomson High School
Threat puts Thomson High School put on lockdown for a time
Sias
Federally indicted Augusta Commissioner Sias pleads not guilty