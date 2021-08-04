Friend speaks out on mother, daughter killed in Greenwood County shooting

BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A deadly shooting in Greenwood hits close to home. An 11-year-old girl and her mother lost their lives in a shooting yesterday. The girl’s brother was injured too. Shay Dinkins and her mother Megan Dinkins were identified as the victims killed in Greenville County. And tonight we’re learning more about their local ties.

Shay used to go to Belvedere Elementary School here in Aiken County.

Today the school district sent out a statement saying, “We send all our thoughts and prayers to Shay’s family the Belvedere community and and the students, faculty, staff, and administrators at Belvedere Elementary School.”

Today we spoke with Megan’s friend to find out more about the victims of this shooting. Her six-year-old son also got shot and tonight he’s in the hospital without his mom or older sister, but the family expects him to fully recover. We spoke to one of Megan’s close friends and for her, this is all so devastating.

“To hear that her and Shay are gone, it’s just, it’s unbelievable,” said Tameka Stevenson.

Tameka Stevenson knew Megan Dinkins well. They worked together at the Waffle House on Wheeler Road where Megan liked to keep the jukebox running.

“She kept music playing all the time, it just made the time go by and work, and you learn a lot about somebody by the music they play, so we really had a connection, especially at Waffle House, that was her big thing that she was known for,” said Stevenson.

Their kids built a relationship. They would hang out and have sleepovers together. For her kids this is tough to process.

“The kids are taking it kind of hard today, that’s a lot to take in for their age, to realize someone they hang out with is gone, and to try to understand what happened,” she said.

She was just talking to Megan two days ago about the new school year.

“We talked about back to school, kids are supposed to be starting back to school and everything, I never thought this is what we were gonna be talking about today,” she said.

And for family and friends it’s hard to understand why.

“I think it’s gonna be hard for everyone that she knew, especially with the way that it happened, so unexpected, she was so young, her daughter was so young,” she said.

Police arrested this man overnight in Florida. They say Jeffrey Powell got on a plane after the shootings and was arrested hours later at a hotel in Jacksonville. Right now investigators are not sure what the connection between him and the victims were.

