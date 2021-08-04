Federally indicted Augusta Commissioner Sias due in court today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias is scheduled to appear today in federal court over his two indictments.

Sias is charged with destroying public documents and lying to a federal agent.

Sias’ hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Right now, a panel selected by Gov. Brian Kemp is reviewing the indictment and will decide on whether or not to suspend Sias from office while the investigation plays out.

Our I-Team will be in court to get the latest updates to you as soon as they are available.

Sias.indictment by Jeremy Turnage on Scribd

Sias, who serves as District 4 commissioner on the Augusta Commission, is charged with destruction, alteration or falsification of records in federal investigations and false statement or representation made to a department or agency of the United States. The charges carry a maximum statutory penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison, along with substantial financial penalties and up to five years of supervised release following completion of any prison term.

On Aug. 8, 2019, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and FBI executed a search warrant at Sias’ home. The search came just days after the commission voted in favor to ask for the GBI to investigate allegations of misconduct against Sias.

Sias was accused by a former employee of sexual misconduct, pocketing $10,000 of SPLOST funds, and mistreating children at the Jamestown Community Center -- a center he’s been long criticized for managing while he’s a commissioner

The commissioner has maintained his innocence against those allegations, previously stating they existed to attack his character and “destroy critical resources” used by the community.

As outlined in Count One of USA v. Sias, the indictment alleges that on or about Aug. 5, 2019, Sias “did knowingly alter, destroy, mutilate, conceal, and coverup records, documents and other objects, to wit, digital files belonging to Sandridge Community Association (SCA), which included invoices, spreadsheets, work orders, payments, agendas, minutes, financial reports and other documentation of Jamestown Community Center (Jamestown), Jamestown Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST), SCA Board of Directors, SCA Summer Camp, with the intent to impede, obstruct, and influence the investigation and proper administration of a federal criminal grand jury investigation.”

Subsequently, Count Two alleges that on or about Aug. 9, 2019, Sias “did willfully and knowingly make a materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statement and representation in a matter within the jurisdiction of the Department of Justice, an agency of the United States,” when Sias told an FBI special agent that he had provided all electronic and paper files in his possession related to the investigation.

