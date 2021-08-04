Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will be dropping to the upper 60s early this morning. Winds will be light out of the north.

A mix of clouds and sun today with the chance for isolated showers as the stalled boundary lingers south of the region. Most of the day does look dry, so I would keep outdoor plans. Cloudy to partly cloudy skies will help keep highs in the mid to low 80s. Winds will be out of the northeast generally less than 10 mph.

The stalled boundary over the region will allow for isolated rain chances Thursday, but most of the day looks dry with some sun. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the east generally less than 10 mph.

Rain chances look a little higher Friday with higher atmospheric moisture moving over the region. Scattered storms are expected to develop Friday afternoon into the evening. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

Highs temperatures look to be back in the low 90s this weekend. Scattered storms are expected Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Keep it here for updates.

