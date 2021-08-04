Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Lower rain chances next few days. Highs staying cooler than average.
By Tim Strong
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will be dropping to the upper 60s early this morning. Winds will be light out of the north.

A mix of clouds and sun today with the chance for isolated showers as the stalled boundary lingers south of the region. Most of the day does look dry, so I would keep outdoor plans. Cloudy to partly cloudy skies will help keep highs in the mid to low 80s. Winds will be out of the northeast generally less than 10 mph.

The stalled boundary over the region will allow for isolated rain chances Thursday, but most of the day looks dry with some sun. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the east generally less than 10 mph.

Rain chances look a little higher Friday with higher atmospheric moisture moving over the region. Scattered storms are expected to develop Friday afternoon into the evening. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

Highs temperatures look to be back in the low 90s this weekend. Scattered storms are expected Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belvedere Elementary School
‘We are devastated’: Local girl identified as victim killed in S.C. triple slaying
Coronavirus in Georgia.
What if you’re exposed to COVID? Ga. health officials say to do this
Sharla Hamilton
3rd person charged in murder of kidnapped Aiken man
From left: Joshua David Chosewood and Heather Marie Strickland
Pair sought over an attack with a red Mustang in Augusta
Internal audit results in for Augusta mayor’s credit card spending
Internal audit results are in for Augusta mayor’s credit card spending

Latest News

Below average highs - lower rain chances
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Flash Flood Risk
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Heavy rain could trigger flood alerts Tuesday
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Cool Down Coming
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong