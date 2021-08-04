Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Beautiful weather for the rest of the day into tonight. A few clouds will be passing by at times, but rain chances remain very low. Temperatures tonight into early Thursday will be dropping to the mid and upper 60s. Winds will be light and variable overnight.

Thursday is looking like the nicest weather day we could ask for around here in the month of August. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the east generally less than 10 mph. Rain chances remain very low Thursday with partly cloudy skies during the day.

Nice weather expected to stick around Thursday with very low rain chances and below normal temperatures. (WRDW)

Rain chances look a little higher Friday with higher atmospheric moisture moving over the region thanks to an upper level trough. Scattered storms are expected to develop Friday, mainly afternoon into the evening. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the east/southeast generally less than 10 mph.

Decent storm chances expected again Saturday with the upper level trough over the region combined with higher than normal atmospheric moisture. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s.

A more general summer like pattern is expected by Sunday as the upper trough lifts north. Highs on Sunday look hotter in the low 90s. Isolated storms will be possible Sunday afternoon into the evening.

Temperatures looks more seasonal by next with highs back in the mid to low 90s Monday through Wednesday. Isolated storms look possible most afternoons next week.

