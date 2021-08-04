COVID roundup: Columbia County schools now strongly urge masks

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School System upgraded its mask recommendation for students as COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to rise rapidly in Georgia.

The school district’s back-to-school plan was revised Tuesday with “verbiage strongly encouraging the use of face coverings by all students and staff, particularly those who are not fully vaccinated,” the district said in a statement. The wording wasn’t as strong before Tuesday.

“The safety of students and staff remains a top priority in the Columbia County School District,” the district said. “For this reason, district leaders have been and will continue to monitor the positive COVID cases in our community and our school district on a daily basis.”

The full back-to-school plan can be viewed at www.ccboe.net.

While the Columbia County district doesn’t mandate mask use, the Richmond County School System does.

Mask mandates now cover more than a third of Georgia’s 1.7 million public school students.

Cases continue to rise in the region

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases continue to rise in both Georgia and South Carolina as the super-contagious delta variant of the coronavirus sweeps the region.

Georgia’s seven-day average has risen above 4,000 cases on Tuesday, almost 11 times higher than when cases bottomed out in late June.

Hospitalizations are also continuing their rapid increase, climbing above 2,600 statewide on Tuesday.

Statewide, 26 hospitals report they were turning away all patients or new intensive care patients.

Meanwhile, South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 2,065 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Those numbers represented the latest data from test results received on Sunday.

The report included 1,651 confirmed cases and 414 probable cases. The report also included two confirmed deaths with one in Berkeley County and the other in Williamsburg County.

