Baxley kid grows massive, state title winning watermelon

BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - Generations of students have learned life skills through 4-H.

One young man in Baxley claimed a state championship for something he grew in his backyard.

Most of us think of a watermelon big enough to feed our family and maybe some friends. But one young man in Baxley grew one big enough to feed the whole neighborhood.

Aiden Connell, 11, has already become a seasoned watermelon grower. For three summers, he’s grown melons for local 4-H competition. He spends afternoons watering and helping spray for weeds and other problems. His largest topped the scales at just over 160 pounds, twice his weight and half his height.

Last week, Georgia 4-H announced it won the 2021 title as the biggest.

“I didn’t know what it was going to do. I knew it might win county, but I didn’t think we would win state,” Connell said.

Turns out Aiden and three other Appling County 4-H’ers swept the top four spots in the state.

Aiden says they’ll open this one and save some seeds and start planning for next year.

Aiden’s grand prize was $100.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.