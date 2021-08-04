Advertisement

Augusta hearings scheduled for public input on millage rate

courtesy: KNOE
courtesy: KNOE(KNOE)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission this week announced its intention to increase the 2021 property taxes it will levy this year by 2.62 percent over the rollback millage rate.

While the proposed rate is the same rate levied in 2020, it’s required to be advertised as an increase since it exceeds the computed rollback rate.

MORE | Augusta leaders learn more about audit on mayor’s spending

A rollback rate is meant to raise the same amount of money as the previous year when changes in exemptions and other factors are taken into consideration.

If a new rate differs in any way from the rollback rate, the state considers it a tax increase, Finance Director Donna Williams said.

Before the Augusta Commission finalizes the tentative budget and set a final millage rate, Georgia law requires three hearings for public input.

Here’s the hearing schedule:

  • Aug. 12, 10 a.m., Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road.
  • Aug. 12, 6 p.m. Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road.
  • Aug. 19, 11:30 a.m., Lee Beard Commission Chambers, Municipal Building, 535 Telfair St.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belvedere Elementary School
‘We are devastated’: Local girl identified as victim in triple slaying
Sharla Hamilton
3rd person charged in murder of kidnapped Aiken man
Coronavirus in Georgia.
What if you’re exposed to COVID? Ga. health officials say to do this
From left: Joshua David Chosewood and Heather Marie Strickland
Pair sought over an attack with a red Mustang in Augusta
Megan and Shay Dinkins
Friend speaks out on local mom, girl lost in triple killing

Latest News

Columbia County schools
COVID updates: McDuffie County schools mandate masks; surge hits hospitals hard
Thomson High School
Threat puts Thomson High School put on lockdown for a time
Sias
Federally indicted Augusta Commissioner Sias pleads not guilty
Sias
Indicted Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias walks into federal court