Augusta hearings scheduled for public input on millage rate

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission this week announced its intention to increase the 2021 property taxes it will levy this year by 2.62 percent over the rollback millage rate.

While the proposed rate is the same rate levied in 2020, it’s required to be advertised as an increase since it exceeds the computed rollback rate.

A rollback rate is meant to raise the same amount of money as the previous year when changes in exemptions and other factors are taken into consideration.

If a new rate differs in any way from the rollback rate, the state considers it a tax increase, Finance Director Donna Williams said.

Before the Augusta Commission finalizes the tentative budget and set a final millage rate, Georgia law requires three hearings for public input.

Here’s the hearing schedule:

Aug. 12, 10 a.m., Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road.

Aug. 12, 6 p.m. Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road.

Aug. 19, 11:30 a.m., Lee Beard Commission Chambers, Municipal Building, 535 Telfair St.

