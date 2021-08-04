Augusta Commissioner Sias pleas not guilty in court

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Commissioner Sias didn’t say anything as he walked into court with his attorneys. The hearing wasn’t long, only about 30 minutes, but the list of conditions Sias must follow is.

He walked into the federal courthouse with his two attorneys just before 2 p.m. Only one supporter trickled in about ten minutes after court started. No cameras are allowed past these doors, but inside Sias pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Which is what we expected. Back in 2019 as investigators carried evidence out of his home he maintained his innocence.

“This is what you do when you have allegations against you and you have to get that cleared up. So this is a statement for you all, Commissioner Sias is not running away from anything,” said Sias.

Today in court the judge issued a $50,000 bond. He’s required to pay 10 percent. He told his attorneys he didn’t have it. So the judge gave him until Monday at 5 p.m. to come up with the $5,000 or face arrest.

After court we spoke briefly with his attorneys who said, they expect this to be a lengthy process. They can’t comment on a federal case and neither can Sias. But the commissioner did dance around the gag order at the most recent community prayer breakfast.

“I am not arrogant this is a real fight and I get that. But I’m prepared,” he said.

Starting the presentation with a slide that read ’failure is not an option.’

“One way or another win or lose, but I guarantee you this is a fight,” he said.

And the fight will be tough up against an almost undefeated team. Our I-Team ran the numbers and found the Southern District of Georgia has a 90 percent conviction rate of cases tried in the last year. Out of 315 cases brought 283 ended in guilty convictions, 31 didn’t make it to trial, and only one case ended in a not guilty verdict. Now Sias is hoping his team can double that number.

Strict requirements if and when he pays the $5,000 required towards his bond. He has to report for supervised release, avoid contact with witnesses, cannot have a gun, use drugs, or drink to excess, has to turn over his passport, he isn’t allowed to travel outside of the Southern District of Georgia, and has a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

