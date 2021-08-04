300 first-time educators ready to tackle first day of school

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 300 first-time educators will tackle their first day of school tomorrow. It can be a nerve-wracking but exciting time. And with COVID in the mix, the challenges can seem endless. Today we talked to a first-year teacher getting ready to start her career in Richmond County who says she’s never been more ready.

For first-year teacher Jazmin Jones, teaching is in her DNA.

“I’m all in. I’m just ready to go,” said Jones. “My entire family are in the school system. It’s just in me to teach.”

She says she’s more than prepared to conquer this school year full of unknowns.

“I just feel like I’ve prepared for this my whole life. This is something that I am ready to do,” she said.

But starting off her career during a pandemic probably wasn’t something in the checklist.

“I kind of am a go with the flow person so I just try to maneuver and roll with the punches,” said Jones.

That means always being ready if COVID cases increase in our schools.

“If we do have to shut down again I’m prepared to do virtual as well and I’m prepared to do it in virtual or face to face,” she said.

Jones says it’s been chaotic and hectic but the district has done their part to everyone is prepared and staying safe through the year.

“We just have to take those extra steps. No cutting corners this year because we are trying to keep everybody safe,” she said.

Ms. Jones says she will begin her teaching career at Hephzibah High School teaching 9th and 10th graders environmental science.

