Advertisement

300 first-time educators ready to tackle first day of school

By William Rioux
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 300 first-time educators will tackle their first day of school tomorrow. It can be a nerve-wracking but exciting time. And with COVID in the mix, the challenges can seem endless. Today we talked to a first-year teacher getting ready to start her career in Richmond County who says she’s never been more ready.

For first-year teacher Jazmin Jones, teaching is in her DNA.

“I’m all in. I’m just ready to go,” said Jones. “My entire family are in the school system. It’s just in me to teach.”

She says she’s more than prepared to conquer this school year full of unknowns.

“I just feel like I’ve prepared for this my whole life. This is something that I am ready to do,” she said.

But starting off her career during a pandemic probably wasn’t something in the checklist.

“I kind of am a go with the flow person so I just try to maneuver and roll with the punches,” said Jones.

That means always being ready if COVID cases increase in our schools.

“If we do have to shut down again I’m prepared to do virtual as well and I’m prepared to do it in virtual or face to face,” she said.

Jones says it’s been chaotic and hectic but the district has done their part to everyone is prepared and staying safe through the year.

“We just have to take those extra steps. No cutting corners this year because we are trying to keep everybody safe,” she said.

Ms. Jones says she will begin her teaching career at Hephzibah High School teaching 9th and 10th graders environmental science.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belvedere Elementary School
‘We are devastated’: Local girl identified as victim in triple slaying
Sharla Hamilton
3rd person charged in murder of kidnapped Aiken man
Coronavirus in Georgia.
What if you’re exposed to COVID? Ga. health officials say to do this
From left: Joshua David Chosewood and Heather Marie Strickland
Pair sought over an attack with a red Mustang in Augusta
Megan and Shay Dinkins
Friend speaks out on local mom, girl lost in triple killing

Latest News

Members of team United States, from left to right, Kelsey Plum, Jacquelyn Young, Stefanie...
Sandersville basketball star brings home the gold in Tokyo Olympics
Back to school hustle: Getting ready for the first day of classes in the CSRA
Commissioner Sias
Augusta Commissioner Sias pleas not guilty in court
RCSO investigation
Incident between woman and Richmond County deputies