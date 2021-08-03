3rd person charged in murder of kidnapped Aiken man

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken woman is now among two others charged with murdering a missing Aiken man.

Sharla Hamilton was among two others- Dahkir “Doc” Anderson and Austin Martin- detained in late June during the investigation into the disappearance of 29-year-old Jhaz Allison.

Hamilton was previously charged with kidnapping but as of yesterday, she is officially charged with murder destruction, desecration or removal of human remains and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest records. The same charges were announced against her co-defendants in June.

Two men are charged with beating someone to death then burning the body and burying it. Doc Anderson and Austin Martin face murder charges in that case. They along with another woman face kidnapping charges. A lot of questions tonight over whether the murder case is connected to the kidnapping case. (WRDW)

On June 24, Allison’s mother reported he was kidnapped from Smallridge Street in Aiken.

That day, she told deputies she was approached at her residence by a white Chevrolet Suburban driven by Anderson. In car’s front passenger seat sat a Black woman in a red dress. In the backseat, Allison was seen sat between two black males who were holding him at gunpoint, according to the mother’s report.

Anderson then approached the victim’s mother and asked where his dog was, according to the incident report.

After Allison’s mother told him the dog wasn’t at the residence, Anderson fled in the car toward Silver Bluff Road.

The next day deputies located the car at a gas station at 1318 Edgefield Highway.

Several days later on June 29, the coroner’s office responded less than half a mile down the road from the gas station at the 500 block of Harbor Drive where they found a buried body. The coroner soon confirmed it was Allison.

Arrest warrants show Hamilton, Martin and Anderson are charged with killing Allison by repeatedly beating him in the face with their hands, feet, and firearms before burning the body and burying him. A motive has not been announced.

All three suspects continue to be held at the Aiken County Detention Center.

