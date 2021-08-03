What if you’re exposed to COVID? Ga. health officials say to do this

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Health officials want to remind you what you should do when it comes to quarantine and isolation.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance says those who are unvaccinated and exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19 need to quarantine at home, monitor their symptoms and get tested five days after exposure.

If the test is negative, you can end your quarantine after seven full days.

But for those who are vaccinated, the process is more relaxed.

“You do not actually have to quarantine at home if you are fully vaccinated, but you are supposed to wear a mask when you’re in public or in an indoor space,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, director of Georgia’s Coastal Health District. “Monitor your symptoms for 14 days. If you develop symptoms, then you become a presumptive positive case and at a minimum you should go and have a test done somewhere between day 3 and 5 or 6.”

If you test positive for COVID, guidance from teh CDC says regardless of your vaccination status, you need to separate yourself from others for a minimum of 10 days, be without fever for 24 hours and see an improvement in symptoms.

