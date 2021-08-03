Advertisement

What if you’re exposed to COVID? Ga. health officials say to do this

By Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Health officials want to remind you what you should do when it comes to quarantine and isolation.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance says those who are unvaccinated and exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19 need to quarantine at home, monitor their symptoms and get tested five days after exposure.

If the test is negative, you can end your quarantine after seven full days.

But for those who are vaccinated, the process is more relaxed.

I-TEAM | COVID cases rising in children as school year returns

“You do not actually have to quarantine at home if you are fully vaccinated, but you are supposed to wear a mask when you’re in public or in an indoor space,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, director of Georgia’s Coastal Health District. “Monitor your symptoms for 14 days. If you develop symptoms, then you become a presumptive positive case and at a minimum you should go and have a test done somewhere between day 3 and 5 or 6.”

If you test positive for COVID, guidance from teh CDC says regardless of your vaccination status, you need to separate yourself from others for a minimum of 10 days, be without fever for 24 hours and see an improvement in symptoms.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 women killed in attacks at Atlanta-area parks
Lightning bolt
Ga. teen, S.C. dad killed in separate Fla. lightning strikes
The clock’s ticking on Amazon Prime Day, and pretty soon we’ll have our own Amazon center right...
Amazon starts hiring in Appling; here’s how to apply
University Hospital in Augusta
Hospitals curb visitors as University sees 1,500% surge in COVID inpatients
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
‘I am very glad I was vaccinated’: Sen. Lindsey Graham confirms he has COVID-19

Latest News

NYC will require vaccination proof for indoor dining, gyms
University Hospital in Augusta
University Hospital further restricts visitors amid new COVID wave
Masks
Kroger, Home Depot pushing masks for employees, shoppers
Misinformation is hindering the campaign to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.
COVID-19 misinformation spreads like a plague