University Hospital further restricts visitors amid new COVID wave

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - University Hospital is further restricting visitors just one day after updating its policies in the face of a wave if new COVID-19 infections across the CSRA.

The hospital on Tuesday said that effective Aug. 9, it will allow only one visitor per patient per day and visiting hours will be trimmed to noon to 6 p.m. Visitors must be at least 18 years old.

As of Monday, the hospital was allowing two visitors under a policy that was issued that day.

The hospital will strictly enforce mandatory mask use among visitors, not just as they walk in the door or hallways, but especially in patient rooms.

“There are misguided thoughts regarding why we are enforcing masking: it is for the protection of patients — the loved ones people are visiting and entrusting us to care for,” hospital spokeswoman Rebecca Sylvester said.

For the full visitation policy, visit https://www.universityhealth.org/patient-visitor-information/for-visitors/visiting-hours .

As of Tuesday, the hospital had 39 COVID-19 patients admitted into the hospital. An additional 15 COVID-19 positive patients were in the emergency department, most of whom will more than likely be discharged home to quarantine and recuperate, Sylvester said.

The inpatient total was down from 49 on Monday. That compares to 21 a week earlier on July 26 and only three about a month earlier before the super-contagious delta strain took full hold in the region.

However, even 49 inpatients was well below where the hospital stood with nearly 150 inpatients at the height of the last big surge in January.

Also altering its visitor policy was Doctors Hospital on Monday. Augusta University Health and Aiken Regional Medical Center also adjusted their policies in recent days.

Also in the news ...

The Kroger grocery chain, with locations across the CSRA, updated in mask policy in light of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urging people to wear masks indoors whether they are vaccinated against coronavirus or not. “We strongly encourage all individuals, including those who are vaccinated, to wear a mask when in our stores and facilities,” the company said.

