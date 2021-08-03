Simone Biles’ stepback prompts local gymnasts to highlight mental health

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Simone Biles’ taking a leave of absence to focus on her mental health is stirring up the conversation athletes haven’t always been able to have.

But putting herself first is something many can agree on, including some of our local gymnastics coaches.

For some gymnasts, there’s lots of pressure before competition. 17-year-old Savannah Blevins says its more of a mental challenge than physical.

“Everybody is watching - you’re at a big meet and your team is counting on you,” she said.

And after hearing the news about Biles, stepping back to focus on mental health, the gymnastics coach at Gymnastics Gold says she wanted to take a moment to reflect.

“We can either wake up and see Simone Biles wins golds or Simone Biles is paralyzed from the waist down... which one are we actually going to accept?” Coach Lisa Calhoun said,

And Calhoun wants her girls to realize there will be rough patches and tough decisions to make in life.

“Helping them to know, you have a right, you have a right to the choice that you make. A lot of time kids think, ‘I am what my mom says I am or I am what my family says I am,’” Calhoun said. “The world sees Simone Biles as a gymnast, but she is a human, but that is more to her than that and instilling that in the youth now-a -ays is very crucial.”

That is why Calhoun think it is so important to inspire self love and educate about the importance of mental health.

“Everyone has a choice and if they believe that’s the right choice then that is the right choice at that time that is the right choice,” she said.

And she wants her girls to know that perfection isn’t human and we all have choices in life, even if it doesn’t align with others.

“She (Simone Biles) said, ‘I’m not doing this, someone else has to come in.’ The world keeps going on, and for us practice keeps going on -- we can talk about it, but then you still got to get up and do gymnastics or you have to pass it on to someone else that can handle it for that moment,” Calhoun said.

