School supply giveaways continuing this week across CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - School is just a few weeks away, which means school shopping season is in full effect. With that in mind, local organizations want to make sure kids have all the supplied they need to start the school year.

Drive-thru event planned in Aiken

A Fit 4 School drive-thru event is planned in Aiken, where Chandler Law Firm and Aiken County YMCA will present will offer free health screenings, school supplies and haircuts.

That event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Y, 621 Trolley Line Road in Graniteville. Visit fit4schoolsc.com to learn more.

Participants can also meet superheroes and princesses at the event, which will also include music and food.

For more information on either event, contact Olivia Stringfield at fit4schoolaiken@gmail.com.

Ministry to distribute supply-filled book bags

The “I Am My Brother’s Keeper Ministry” at The Love Center plans a a back-to-school/end of summer party on Aug. 4.

The event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. will include free book bags filled with school supplies.

The party will also include games, music, snacks, friends and fun, according to organizers.

The event will take place at 1739 Fenwick St.

Giveaway scheduled in Aiken

D’Vine Creations will hold its seventh annual back-to-school giveaway from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at Crosland Park, 1676 Aldrich Place, Aiken.

Walk-up or drive-up only.

Call 803-292-7360 for more information.

How to help ‘Stuff the Bus’ in Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. - A “Stuff the Bus” campaign will benefit students in Columbia County schools.

Stop by the big school bus in front of the Walmart in Evans and drop off your school supplies on Aug. 7 at 9 a.m.

For every backpack donated, English Insurance will donate another backpack full of school supplies.

All donations benefit the Columbia County School District.

