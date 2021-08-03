SCDHEC utilizes whole genome sequencing to trace coronavirus variants

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A traditional COVID-19 test will show if someone is positive or negative for the virus, but it won’t reveal what strand they have.

In order to do that, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has to use a type of genetic test on the sample.

Gathering those samples is where hospitals like McLeod Health come into play.

“One month ago, we were down to zero COVID patients in the hospital,” said McLeod Health Seacoast/Loris Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matthew Weeks. “Now, we’re almost at our 2020 peak.”

Weeks is having to deal with beds full of COVID patients once again. On top of that, he has to get used to a more dangerous version of COVID-19 surfacing: the delta variant.

However, he says the variant isn’t something they’re too concerned with when it comes to treatment.

“To us, the treatment is pretty much exactly the same regardless of which strain of COVID-19 is causing symptoms,” said Weeks.

To gather more information on the delta variant, DHEC collects samples from McLeod Health and other hospitals throughout the state. They then use the samples for whole genome sequencing to determine the variant.

It tests 48 samples per day, 12 selected randomly from each region of the state. The genetic test will identify alpha, beta and gamma variants, in addition to delta.

In the most recent round of sampling, DHEC had 140 delta variant samples, compared with 140 beta variant samples and just 49 gamma variants.

DHEC displays its delta variant spread as of 7/28 on a map of the state. (WMBF)

Weeks says while that information is valuable from a public health stand point, McLeod Health is focusing more on treatments that help, regardless of the strain.

“When COVID first started, we were hoping people would survive, donate blood, and we would be able to separate out the plasma and use that to protect people,” said Weeks. “That never panned out. There’s been a number of other medications everyone had a lot of hope in. There’s no magic potion. Really, vaccination is key, and the small help of the infusion antibodies.”

Of the 140 delta variant samples DHEC had as of last week, 63 were in the Pee Dee region, the most of all four regions in the state.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.