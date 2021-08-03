Redistricting town hall meeting reset for next week in Martinez

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia state legislators have announced the new date and time for a redistricting town hall hearing in the Augusta area.

It will take place on Aug. 11 from 5-7 p.m. at the Savannah Rapids Pavilion, 3300 Evans-to-Lock Road in Martinez, and streamed online at https://bit.ly/37h938P.

The hearing had been canceled a few weeks ago due to bad weather then was rescheduled for later this month. Now it’s been moved to next week.

During the hearing, members of the House Legislative & Congressional Reapportionment Committee and Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee will hear input from residents regarding the state’s redistricting process.

Members of the public are invited to speak in person and can sign up to speak at the meeting location beginning at 4:30 p.m. outside of the meeting room.

Testimony should be two to five minutes. Time limits are subject to change depending on how many individuals sign up to speak.

Georgia residents may also submit written testimony via an online form at https://www.legis.ga.gov/news/house/submit-written-testimony-to-house-and-senate-redistricting-committees.

Redistricting is the constitutionally required redrawing on legislative and other political districts after each census to ensure to each district of its type contains the same number of people.

