Advertisement

Redistricting town hall meeting reset for next week in Martinez

(WALB (custom credit) | Source: WALB)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia state legislators have announced the new date and time for a redistricting town hall hearing in the Augusta area.

It will take place on Aug. 11 from 5-7 p.m. at the Savannah Rapids Pavilion, 3300 Evans-to-Lock Road in Martinez, and streamed online at https://bit.ly/37h938P.

The hearing had been canceled a few weeks ago due to bad weather then was rescheduled for later this month. Now it’s been moved to next week.

POLITICS | Ga. GOP starts push to take over Fulton County election board

During the hearing, members of the House Legislative & Congressional Reapportionment Committee and Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee will hear input from residents regarding the state’s redistricting process.

Members of the public are invited to speak in person and can sign up to speak at the meeting location beginning at 4:30 p.m. outside of the meeting room.

Testimony should be two to five minutes. Time limits are subject to change depending on how many individuals sign up to speak.

Georgia residents may also submit written testimony via an online form at https://www.legis.ga.gov/news/house/submit-written-testimony-to-house-and-senate-redistricting-committees.

Redistricting is the constitutionally required redrawing on legislative and other political districts after each census to ensure to each district of its type contains the same number of people.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 women killed in attacks at Atlanta-area parks
Lightning bolt
Ga. teen, S.C. dad killed in separate Fla. lightning strikes
The clock’s ticking on Amazon Prime Day, and pretty soon we’ll have our own Amazon center right...
Amazon starts hiring in Appling; here’s how to apply
University Hospital in Augusta
Hospitals curb visitors as University sees 1,500% surge in COVID inpatients
Belvedere Elementary School
‘We are devastated’: Local girl identified as victim killed in S.C. triple slaying

Latest News

Sharla Hamilton
3rd person charged in murder of kidnapped Aiken man
David Dukes body camera fired Orangeburg DPS officer
Lawyer of man stomped by former Orangeburg police officer calls for more accountability
Belvedere Elementary School
‘We are devastated’: Local girl identified as victim killed in S.C. triple slaying
David Dukes body camera fired Orangeburg DPS officer
BODYCAM: Orangeburg officer stomps on man's head with gun drawn