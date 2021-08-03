Panthers’ Kirkwood removed by ambulance after taking hit

(AP) - Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood was hit in the neck area during practice Tuesday, carted off the field and taken away by ambulance. The player who struck him was kicked out of practice and waived.

The team says Kirkwood sustained a concussion, was released from the hospital and is back with the team on the Wofford College campus. Coach Matt Rhule calls the hit by rookie cornerback J.T. Ibe ``unacceptable.’’

Practice stopped for more than 10 minutes as the medical staff tended to Kirkwood. The Panthers have not released a statement from Rhule or general manager Scott Fitterer on the decision to waive Ibe. He was trying to make the team as an undrafted free agent.

