Pair sought over an attack with a red Mustang in Augusta

From left: Joshua David Chosewood and Heather Marie Strickland
From left: Joshua David Chosewood and Heather Marie Strickland(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are seeking a man and a woman in connection with an aggravated assault with a vehicle.

The two victims, a man and a woman, said the attack happened around 11 p.m. July 25 in the 4300 block of Forest Road in far south Augusta. They had been riding her motorcycle, a 2006 Kawasaki Ninja, but it broke down and they pulled it into a driveway.

The woman was standing next to the motorcycle and the man was sitting on it when a red Ford Mustang approach at a high speed, changed directions toward them and struck the motorcycle with him still on it, deputies were told.

The driver of the Mustang, identified as Joshua David Chosewood, 31, and a passenger identified as Heather Marie Strickland, 28, got out of the car and began chasing the woman, according to a report by deputies.

The woman said she heard Chosewood shouting to Strickland to grab his gun, but the woman did not see a gun produced.

MORE | Aiken County man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for drug conspiracy

The woman said Chosewood and Strickland took her backpack with a wallet, keys and smartphone before leaving the scene.

The woman told deputies she and Chosewood briefly dated and that they have had an ongoing dispute over ownership of the motorcycle.

Chosewood is wanted as a suspect. Strickland is wanted for questioning.

The motorcycle was heavily damaged and the victims refused transport to a hospital.

Anyone with information about either person is urged to contact Investigator Ken Rogers or any other violent crimes investigator at 706-821-1080 or 706-821-1020.

Wanted posters

