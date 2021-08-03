Officials see no link between killings of 2 women in metro Atlanta parks

ATLANTA - The killings of two women whose bodies were discovered in Atlanta-area parks on July 28 have led to false reports on social media that a serial killer is on the loose in the region.

Law enforcement officials say there’s no reason to connect the cases, which occurred in parks about 20 miles from each other.

One killing was in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park, while the other was in Gwinnett County.

In one case, the victim was shot and in the other the victim was stabbed.

The cases are being investigated separately.

The FBI is helping police investigate the Atlanta killing, but authorities aren’t providing details of their involvement.

The slaying at Piedmont Park in Atlanta claimed the life of 40-year-old Katherine Janness, who was stabbed multiple times. Her dog was also killed.

She routinely walked her dog late at night because she typically worked night shift as a bartender.

Investigators have been combing for evidence inside the park, including a lake at the park.

Police also stepped-up patrols in the area, offering parkgoers a sense of security as Janness’ killer remains on the loose.

The other slaying was a shooting at Yellow River Park in Gwinnett County.

Police have identified the victim as 18-year-old Tori Lang, of Lithonia. Police said someone in the park discovered the body underneath a tree during a morning walk and called 911.

In a statement Thursday, Gwinnett County police say that as investigators sought to identify the woman, Lang’s relatives saw information about the case and pictures of Lang’s tattoos on social media and notified law enforcement.

Police said the motive is still unknown, and no arrests have been made.

