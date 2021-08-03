Advertisement

NYC will require vaccination proof for indoor dining, gyms

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - New York City will soon require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for indoor activities, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday. It is the first big city in the U.S. to impose such restrictions.

The new requirement will go into effect Aug. 16.

It applies to indoor dining, gyms and indoor entertainment venues.

De Blasio said Monday he was making “a strong recommendation” that everyone wear a mask in public indoor settings but stressed that the city’s “overwhelming strategic thrust” remained getting more people vaccinated.

Data shows that about 66% of adults in New York City are fully vaccinated.

