Lots remain empty as Riverside Village auction postponed a second time

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Untouched lots at Riverside Village in North Augusta will have to stay empty for a little longer. Today an auction set to sell them off was postponed for a second time.

The auction was over before it even started. City officials say they assume it’s because the two have reached a behind the scene agreement. But even though these empty lots are hard to look at, one council member says it’s not as bad as it looks.

Parts of Riverside Village in North Augusta are thriving. With a baseball stadium, new restaurants and stores. But in the middle of this sit six empty lots. Greenstone Hammond’s Ferry Development owns those six empty lots. But the city says they haven’t been paying taxes. So they took to court again today for $3 million. However, before things ever got started they were over. Both parties were called into a private meeting with the judge. A few minutes later the clerk said the hearing was over.

One city councilman hopes that’s a good sign.

“I think it sounds like kind of a positive thing because it sounds like the bank is working with the property owner and they’re working on how they can salvage the property and make sure that everyone is solid on their financing,” said David McGhee, North Augusta City Council Member.

Greenstone Developers want to keep the land and not have foreclosed on. The bank and the city just want to see some progress in an otherwise thriving area.

“I think north Augusta is in a good position moving forward here things are moving up in the economy and the community and one of the things that I always say is that North Augusta is really about the people and the people make the community and that’s what’s so good about the community is that we just want more assets and more things for people to do,” said McGhee.

City officials say the next thing to look for is if the developers pay their county taxes in the upcoming months to get a better look into their financial security. If they aren’t paid up the next court hearing is September 7th.

Leaders tell us they’ll talk more about what happened today at tonight’s city council meeting. That’s streaming right now on the city’s Facebook page.

