Kroger, Home Depot pushing masks for employees, shoppers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kroger is now encouraging shoppers to mask up again, and so is Home Depot.

The Kroger grocery chain, with locations across the CSRA, updated in mask policy in light of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urging people to wear masks indoors whether they are vaccinated against coronavirus or not.

“We have received feedback from and heard the valued opinions of thousands of associates regarding the CDC’s announcement,” the company said in a statement. “Based on the CDC’s science-based guidance and the input of our associates, we are updating our mask policy in a way that balances our values of safety and respect.”

Kroger’s current mask guidance requires unvaccinated associates to wear masks and requests that unvaccinated customers wear masks when in our stores and facilities.

In light of the emergence of the super-contagious delta variant of the virus and updated CDC recommendations, “we strongly encourage all individuals, including those who are vaccinated, to wear a mask when in our stores and facilities,” the company said.

The company said it will continue to abide by all state and local mandates and encourage all Americans to get vaccinated, including associates.

The company said it will continue to implement enhanced cleaning and physical distancing across all facilities as well as offer associates a $100 one-time payment for receiving the recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Home Depot updates policy

Atlanta-based Home Depot is taking action to fight the new surge of COVID-19.

It announced Monday that all associates, contractors and vendors will have to wear a mask while inside their stores, office locations and distribution centers.

They’ll also have to wear a facial covering while in a customer’s home or business.

The rule is in effect regardless of vaccination status.

Customers will also be asked to wear masks, which will be offered to those who enter without one.

