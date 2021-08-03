‘It’s not worth the wait. Get vaccinated.’: Family members urge others to get vaccinated after loved one dies of COVID-19

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Scott Jackson, 53, of Connelly Springs in Burke County, died on Thursday, July 22 after a battle with COVID-19.

Several of Jackson’s family members spoke to WBTV in a Zoom interview Monday evening, describing Jackson as a loving man who cared deeply for his family.

“He held us all together and he had such a wonderful, funny personality,” said Glenda Jackson, Scott’s wife.

Judy Jackson, Scott’s mother, said Scott was always willing to help his family when they were in need. She explained that Scott’s death is the most difficult ordeal she has ever been through.

“He was the best son that any parents could ever have,” said Judy Jackson.

Dana Nichols, Scott’s sister, said Scott started feeling sick on Monday, July 5. She said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, July 14 and went to the emergency room on Friday, July 16, his 53rd birthday. Nichols said her brother was placed on a ventilator on Sunday, July 18.

“He Facetimed each one of us on Sunday and told us that he loved us and if he didn’t come off the ventilator then he would see us on the other side,” said Judy Jackson.

Scott died a few days later. Nichols explained that the family was crushed by Scott’s death.

“It’s just not at all what you fathom for your family at all. It always happens to other people you see on the news, not us,” she said.

While Scott was battling COVID-19, his wife, Glenda, was doing the same. Both Scott and Glenda were patients at Catawba Memorial Hospital at the same time.

“I spent the time in the hospital by myself knowing that my husband was two floors above my head fighting for his life and I couldn’t do anything,” said Glenda.

Neither Glenda nor Scott were vaccinated against COVID-19. Glenda explained the couple’s decision not to get vaccinated.

“I think we were just sitting back waiting to see, you know, what happened to everybody else before we made the decision if we were gonna get it or not,” said Glenda Jackson.

She said she now regrets the decision not to get the vaccine. Nichols said she wishes she tried harder to convince her brother to get the shot.

“I think if we’re all honest, we’d say we wish he had gotten the vaccine. I know being a nurse I wish I had been more forceful, but he was smart and intelligent and he knew what the risks and benefits were and that was his personal choice,” she said.

Scott’s loved ones said they don’t want other people to make the same decision Scott did.

“Get vaccinated. Please get vaccinated. We don’t want you to have to go through what we’ve experienced together as a family,” said Nichols.

Glenda Jackson echoed a similar message.

“It’s not worth the wait. Get vaccinated. Wash your hands. Wear your mask. Social distance. That’s not taking away your freedom. It’s saving lives,” she said.

Glenda Jackson said she now plans to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Judy Jackson said she also plans to get vaccinated because of what happened to her son. Nichols said she was already vaccinated against the virus.

The family members said several people have already reached out to them to let them know they are planning to get the COVID-19 vaccine because of what happened to Scott Jackson.

