Homing pigeon makes North Augusta his home

By Nick Proto
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kim Rogers is used to seeing birds outside her house. She and her husband have a whole book, and they identify the doves and cardinals that regularly drink from their fountain and eat from their feeder. But last Monday Kim saw a new feathered friend she’d never seen before.

“There was this big white bird there. I said to my husband come here what is this thing,” said Rogers.

Kim didn’t think too much of it and went back about her day, figuring the bird would fly off. But the next day she saw it again.

“I saw up on my banister on the back porch he was just sitting there looking around and I was like oh wow,” she said.

Kim posted pictures of the mystery bird on Facebook, and the comments said he’s a homing pigeon. Georgia DNR says homing pigeons are actually pretty common in this area. They’ll usually stick around for a few days before moving on.

“I started tracking him and following him each day to see where, I call him Uhtred, to see where Uhtred was,” she said.

Kim says she started calling the bird Uhtred after a character in The Last Kingdom.

“He’s a real warrior, a survivor, and so I felt like Uhtred’s been out there and a real loner. And Uhtred’s been a real loner out there just surviving. My husband rolled his eyes and said only you would name a pigeon that’s passing through,” she said.

Kim says her kids have started calling her Doctor Dolittle because of her connection with animals.

“I made some bird calls and he liked those too. Do you wanna hear it? Absolutely. A pigeon goes ooooooh. And he liked that he would cock his head around when I would do that,” she said.

Kim hadn’t seen Uhtred in almost a full day, the longest he’d been away since showing up last week. That is until she and her husband got home from lunch to see their little buddy on their neighbor’s roof.

“I hope he stays for a while,” she said.

Kim says she tried to get Uhtred a cage at Petsmart but they didn’t have any available. That’s probably for the best because DNR says if you see one of these birds in your yard, you should leave it alone and it should leave after a few days.

