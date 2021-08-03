Grant Me Hope | Meet Guillermo and David: ‘We’re tight, and we are cool kids’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Guillermo and David — kind, affectionate and well-behaved brothers who are happiest when spending time together and with loving friends and family.

Both boys enjoy experiencing new adventures and activities, going to the park, riding their bikes, and playing basketball, soccer and golf.

They also enjoy listening to all kinds of music and watching “The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie,” wrestling matches and football games. The Georgia Bulldogs and Atlanta Falcons are their favorite teams. At school, where Guillermo and David earn good grades and get along well with others, they enjoy spending time on the computers.

Guillermo, aka Will, born in 2003, is a funny, protective and sociable teen who loves to learn new things, is always eager to do his best, and takes pride in demonstrating what he has learned. He enjoys watching funny shows like “Martin” and listening to Drake’s music.

David, born in 2004, is a caring and bright teen who enjoys watching cartoons, especially those with Mickey Mouse.

Guillermo and David need a loving adoptive family who will give them the attention, support, encouragement, structure and nurturing environment they need to continue to thrive. Their family will also need to support their desire to maintain their relationships with their foster parent.

“We are happy kids,” Guillermo said.

“We’re tight, and we are cool kids.”

To inquire about them, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

