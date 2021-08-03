Local girl identified as victim killed in S.C. triple slaying

BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former Belvedere Elementary School student has been identified as one of three victims killed in a Greenwood County shooting this week.

Deputies reported a woman, a girl and a man were shot and killed at a home on Heddy Road in Greenwood County just after 3 p.m. Monday.

Among them was 11-year-old Shay Nicole Dinkins, a former student in the Aiken County School District.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office additionally identified the other victims as 56-year-old Randy Grant Perkins and 30-year-old Megan Lee Gale Dinkins.

The suspect, Jeffery David Powell, 36, was arrested overnight in Florida after a multi-state manhunt.

Today, the Aiken County Public School District sent out the following statement:

“We are devastated as a school district family today after learning of the tragic passing of former Belvedere Elementary School student Shay Dinkins following a heinous act of gun violence in Greenwood County. We send all of our thoughts and prayers to Shay’s family, the Belvedere community, and the students, faculty, staff, and administrators at Belvedere Elementary School. Counselors are available to provide support services to Belvedere Elementary School students and employees.”

Belvedere Elementary School said the girl attended the school for two years.

“The Belvedere Elementary School family is heartbroken by the news of the passing of our former student Shay Dinkins. Our hearts are so heavy today as we process the loss of a sweet young girl and family members to such an unspeakable act. However, in the midst of tragedy we also wish to celebrate Shay’s life and all of the joy she brought to our school family during her two years with us. Our prayers will continue to be with Shay’s family during this time of grief and loss,” the school’s statement reads.

Jeffery David Powell (WRDW)

Authorities say Powell, the suspect, hopped on a plane after the shootings and was arrested hours later at a hotel in Jacksonville, Fla.

The sheriff says the victims knew Powell, but deputies are trying to figure out exactly what led to the killings.

Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly told The Index-Journal of Greenwood that a fourth victim, a boy, was also hurt but managed to get out of the home and go to a neighbor who called 911. Deputies at the scene said the boy was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not released.

