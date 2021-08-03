Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A weak boundary stalled south of the area is keeping the flood risk closer to the coastline for the rest of the day into tonight. We will have the chance for a few showers and storms this afternoon into the evening, but the flood risk is looking very low for the CSRA. The overnight is looking mostly dry. Temperatures will be dropping to the upper 60s and low 70s early Wednesday morning. Winds will be light out of the north.

Lower rain chances the next few days before they increase again Friday and Saturday. (WRDW)

Wednesday is looking like another cloudy day with the chance for isolated showers and storms with the stalled boundary still lingering near the region. Most of the day does look dry, so I would keep outdoor plans. Cloudy skies will help keep highs in the mid to low 80s. Winds will be out of the northeast generally less than 10 mph.

The stalled boundary over the region will allow for isolated rain chances Thursday, but most of the day looks dry with peeks of sunshine. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the east generally less than 10 mph.

Rain chances look a little higher Friday with higher atmospheric moisture moving over the region. Scattered storms are expected to develop Friday afternoon into the evening. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

Highs temperatures look to be back in the low 90s this weekend. Scattered storms are expected Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Keep it here for updates.

