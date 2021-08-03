Advertisement

COVID surge driving South Carolina pediatric ICUs to capacity

By MICHELLE LIU
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Doctors say a recent surge in COVID-19 cases is pushing South Carolina’s pediatric ICUs to capacity.

The Prisma Health pediatricians said Monday the medical system for kids is also overloaded because of a rise in other respiratory viruses as people have stopped social distancing and mask-wearing.

Pediatrician Dr. Deborah Greenhouse says these are more reasons to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Health officials emphasized this week the need to achieve herd immunity as less than 45% of eligible South Carolinians have gotten fully vaccinated.

Case numbers are approaching peaks seen during last summer’s surge, and hospitalizations have jumped more than 100% over the last two weeks.

