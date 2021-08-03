Congressman Clyburn announces nearly $3 million in African American Civil Rights Grants

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Congressman James E. Clyburn announced the National Park Service will award nearly $3 million to seven projects in South Carolina to help preserve sites and history related to the African American struggle for equality.

Clyburn’s office says these awards are part of $15 million in African American Civil Rights Grant Program awards allocated to 53 projects across 20 states.

“I applaud the National Park Service for supporting the preservation of important civil rights sites across the country,” Clyburn said. “Each of the projects funded in South Carolina tells the story of a different chapter in the struggle for racial equality in our state and our nation. The preservation of these sites will help future generations learn from our complicated past and help us strive for a ‘more perfect union’ moving forward.”

Below is a list of the African American Civil Rights Grant Program projects in South Carolina receiving funding:

The Historic Hutchinson House’s Final Phase of Restoration in Edisto is receiving $171,512

The Three Properties, Three Lenses program in Hilton Head is receiving $487,088

Phase III of the Preservation and Repair of the Historic Trinity United Methodist Church in Orangeburg is receiving $500,000

Brookland Lakeview Empowerment Center’s Roof Replacement Project in West Columbia is receiving $321,226

The Preservation of All-Star Bowling Lanes in Orangeburg is receiving $500,000

Columbia, The Booker T. Washington High School Auditorium Building in Columbia is receiving $500,000

The Lincoln High School Civil Rights Preservation Project in Sumter is receiving $500,000

There is $16 million available in the next round of National Park Service grants for African American Civil Rights projects through this program. Clyburn’s office says applications will open again this fall, but those interested can visit the National Parks Service’s website for more information.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.