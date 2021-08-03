Columbia County board to consider alcohol license for Cracker Barrel

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Board of Commissioners today will continue the discussion on approving an alcohol license for the Cracker Barrel near Grovetown.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m.

The restaurant at 460 Park West Drive near Jimmie Dyess Parkway and Interstate 20 submitted an application on June 10 to Columbia County. It seeks a license to sell beer and wine for consumption on the premises.

The county staff recommended the alcoholic beverage license be approved at today’s Columbia County Board of Commissioners meeting.

the Development and Planning Service Committee last month approved forwarding this item to the consent agenda at the commissioners’ meeting.

A consent agenda is typically a way for government bodies to lump noncontroversial and routine items together so they can be approved in one vote instead of separately.

