Advertisement

Columbia County board to consider alcohol license for Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Board of Commissioners today will continue the discussion on approving an alcohol license for the Cracker Barrel near Grovetown.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m.

The restaurant at 460 Park West Drive near Jimmie Dyess Parkway and Interstate 20 submitted an application on June 10 to Columbia County. It seeks a license to sell beer and wine for consumption on the premises.

MORE | Woman turns baking passion into business after miscarriage loss

The county staff recommended the alcoholic beverage license be approved at today’s Columbia County Board of Commissioners meeting.

the Development and Planning Service Committee last month approved forwarding this item to the consent agenda at the commissioners’ meeting.

A consent agenda is typically a way for government bodies to lump noncontroversial and routine items together so they can be approved in one vote instead of separately.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 women killed in attacks at Atlanta-area parks
Lightning bolt
Ga. teen, S.C. dad killed in separate Fla. lightning strikes
The clock’s ticking on Amazon Prime Day, and pretty soon we’ll have our own Amazon center right...
Amazon starts hiring in Appling; here’s how to apply
University Hospital in Augusta
Hospitals curb visitors as University sees 1,500% surge in COVID inpatients
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
‘I am very glad I was vaccinated’: Sen. Lindsey Graham confirms he has COVID-19

Latest News

NYC will require vaccination proof for indoor dining, gyms
GYMNASTICS
Simone Biles’ stepback prompts local gymnasts to highlight mental health
University Hospital in Augusta
University Hospital further restricts visitors amid new COVID wave
Coronavirus in Georgia.
What if you’re exposed to COVID? Ga. health officials say to do this
Coronavirus
By the numbers: Latest stats on COVID-19 in CSRA, vaccines