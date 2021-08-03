Can you help deputies find this Augusta aggravated assault suspect?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in an aggravated assault.

The incident happened Friday in the 3500 block of Mike Padgett Highway, according to deputies.

The suspect was identified as Travis Lamar Roberts, 33, who’s described as 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 215 pound with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities released a photo of him.

Anyone with information on Roberts is urged to contact Investigator Anthony Gregory at 706-821-1451 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

