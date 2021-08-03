Advertisement

Biles sticks landing in balance beam, wins Olympic bronze

Simone Biles, of the United States, dismounts from the balance beam during the artistic...
Simone Biles, of the United States, dismounts from the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's apparatus final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(Source: AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Simone Biles stuck the landing and won a bronze medal. The American gymnastics superstar delivered during the women’s balance beam final.

Biles drilled a slightly altered routine in front of a crowd that included IOC President Thomas Bach a week after taking herself out of several competitions to focus on her mental health. Biles earned her seventh career Olympic medal while dealing with a mental block surrounding twisting.

She scored a 14.000. Chinese teammates Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing finished first and second.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 women killed in attacks at Atlanta-area parks
Lightning bolt
Ga. teen, S.C. dad killed in separate Fla. lightning strikes
The clock’s ticking on Amazon Prime Day, and pretty soon we’ll have our own Amazon center right...
Amazon starts hiring in Appling; here’s how to apply
University Hospital in Augusta
Hospitals curb visitors as University sees 1,500% surge in COVID inpatients
Belvedere Elementary School
‘We are devastated’: Local girl identified as victim killed in S.C. triple slaying

Latest News

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
After Jones’ trade, Ridley is Falcons’ new go-to receiver
New Panthers logo and logotype
Panthers’ Kirkwood removed by ambulance after taking hit
Carson Wentz
Colts’ QB Carson Wentz out 5-12 weeks with broken foot
FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2018 file photo Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb celebrates...
Running mates: Chubb, Browns sign 3-year extension