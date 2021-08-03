Advertisement

Barnwell County jail employee is now an inmate there

(Source: WAFB)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office said a jail employee has been arrested.

On Thursday, Taylor Donielle Collins, of Warrenville, was arrested on suspicion of furnishing contraband to an inmate at the Barnwell County Detention Center, where she was employed, the agency said.

Collins was placed in the jail until her bond was set.

