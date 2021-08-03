Augusta Commission to consider audit findings, COVID situation, cigar lounges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission will meet today at 2 p.m. in the Lee N. Beard Commission Chamber at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building.

You can watch the meeting online at https://www.augustaga.gov/1393/Government-Meetings-Live .

Here are some highlights of the agenda:

The findings of the internal audit of the mayor’s credit card spending will presented to the commission. Commissioners will get the chance to ask any questions they felt weren’t answered in the findings.

Commissioners will get a presentation from health experts on how the delta variant is affecting Augusta. They’ll discuss any potential adjustments to city mask policies, as well. The latest recommendation from the Centers from Disease Control and Prevention is that everyone, vaccinated or not, wear masks indoors.

The commission will consider a motion to amend the smoke-free workplace ordinance to allow for the establishment of cigar lounges. A coalition of local and national public health groups issued a letter to the commission, urging the panel to oppose the motion. the coalition included the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, American Heart Association, American Lung Association and Americans for Nonsmokers’ Rights in reaction.

READ THE LETTER:

