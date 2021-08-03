Advertisement

Aiken County School District mourns loss of former student in S.C. triple slaying

By Will Volk
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County School District is mourning the loss of a former student. 11-year-old Shay Dinkins is one of three people who was shot and killed at a home in Greenwood County yesterday.

Authorities say 56-year-old Randy Perkins and 30-year-old Megan Dinkins also died in the shooting. Deputies say a fourth victim a boy, was taken to the hospital but his condition has not been released.

Jeffery David Powell
Jeffery David Powell(WRDW)

Police arrested this man overnight in Florida. They say Jeffrey Powell got on a plane after the shootings and was arrested hours later at a hotel in Jacksonville. Right now investigators are not sure what the connection between him and the victims were.

In a statement today Shay’s old school Belvedere Elementary said:

“Our hearts are so heavy today as we process the loss of a sweet young girl and family members to such an unspeakable act. However, in the midst of tragedy we also wish to celebrate Shay’s life and all of the joy she brought to our school family during her two years with us.”

MORE: | ‘We are devastated’: Local girl identified as victim killed in S.C. triple slaying

