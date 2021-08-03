Aiken County man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for drug conspiracy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County man has been sentenced to two decades in federal prison for conducting large drug distributions throughout the state while being held at the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Today, acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart announced Kenneth Bryant Evans, also known as “Country,” 38, of Aiken County, has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin.

Evidence presented at his change of plea hearing and sentencing established that the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Department initiated an investigation into the narcotics distribution activities of Evans and Eddie Brockington, both state prison inmates.

Evans is an inmate in the South Carolina Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine in 2016 and receiving a 16-year sentence. Brockington is an inmate in the Georgia Department of Corrections who has plead guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

Through controlled purchases and other investigative techniques, agents learned that Evans and Brockington used contraband cellphones, Facebook Messenger and other social media postings to have their co-defendants purchase, transport, and distribute large amounts of methamphetamine and/or heroin.

Evans was responsible for distributing more than 97 kilograms of methamphetamine and 3.5 kilograms of heroin throughout South Carolina while incarcerated in SCDC. The drugs were primarily sourced from Atlanta and were transported into South Carolina by various members of his organization and then sold to customers.

United States District Judge J. Michelle Childs, who had accepted Evans’ guilty plea, imposed a sentence of 240 months incarceration, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release, and a special assessment of $100. Evans will begin serving his federal sentence after he is released from the South Carolina Department of Corrections in February 2030.

The case was investigated by agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney William K. Witherspoon prosecuted the case.

