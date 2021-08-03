After Jones’ trade, Ridley is Falcons’ new go-to receiver

(AP) - Calvin Ridley is the new veteran leader of the Atlanta Falcons’ wide receivers. After Julio Jones was traded to the Tennessee Titans, Ridley calls the receivers ``my room’' and says he is ``more than ready’' to take on a new leadership role.

Ridley already is established as the top target for quarterback Matt Ryan. Ridley’s breakout came last season, when his 90 receptions led the team as Jones was limited by injuries.

Ridley tied with Green Bay’s Davante Adams for fifth in the NFL with 1,374 yards receiving. Ryan says Ridley has the ``right mindset’' for the new role.

