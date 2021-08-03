13th Street Bridge plans moving forward

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An update on the 13th Street Bridge. You can expect lane closures every day this week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from the Georgia side heading into South Carolina. GDOT plans to replace the 80-year-old bridge with one that’s more walkable. They also plan to add decorative lights so you can see it better at night.

No decorative lights here at the moment but they are in the plans. This week those plans are moving forward.

“We come down here, we like to walk a lot, sometimes with our dog, other times, I might just come down here, ride on my bike,” said Lobe.

Mark Lobe has called North Augusta for six years. He likes to bike and walk around the city but he stays away from the 13th Street Bridge

“Right now, it’s not really, it’s not really very safe,” said Lobe.

GDOT hopes to make it safer by having wider sidewalks on both sides. Today crews started working.

“You’re talking about building a bridge from the ground up, really below ground, where some of these foundations are gonna go. We have to know exactly what we’re dealing with,” said Collins.

Kyle Collins with GDOT says crews will be out here all week taking soil samples. It’s important for engineers to know what’s down there before they finalize the design.

“We use it to see how the foundation in the bridge may need to be built, what changes may need to be made based on the existing footprint, just kind of what we’re dealing with down deep there in the soil,” said Collins.

The info they’re getting this week will be used for the final plans. Collins says those plans won’t be finalized for another year and a half or two. Construction is still about four years away.

But once it’s done, Lobe might try it out.

“If the changes are in my liking, I would probably try it out, check it out, go over the bridge every now and then, maybe go downtown, grab a bite to eat or something,” said Lobe.

GDOT says they still want to hear what you think of the plan. You can still leave your comments for them to consider up until August 13th. To view plans, watch media showcasing the future design, and leave your comments for the official record, visit https://bridge-replacement-0013927-gdot.hub.arcgis.com.

