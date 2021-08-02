Xander Schauffele with 2 clutch putts gives US gold in golf

(AP) - Xander Schauffele has won the Olympic gold medal in golf in a tense finish. Schauffele was tied for the lead with Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia with two holes to play. The American made birdie from 6 feet on the 17th hole to regain the lead.

Then after a bad tee shot that forced him to play short of the water, he hit wedge to 4 feet and made the par to win. Sabbatini set an Olympic record with a 61 and won the silver. Hideki Matsuyama missed a 12-foot birdie putt on the last hole that would have secured him the bronze.

He was in seven-man playoff for the final medal. C.T. Pan of Taiwan won the bronze in a playoff that lasted four holes.

