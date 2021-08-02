University Hospital sees 1,500% surge in COVID inpatients in 1 month

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - University Hospital has seen a dramatic increase in COVID-19 inpatients in recent days as the super-contagious delta variant of the coronavirus sweeps the country.

As of Monday, the hospital has 49 COVID-19 inpatients, said spokeswoman Rebecca Sylvester. That compares to 21 a week earlier on July 26.

Before the delta strain took full hold in the region, the hospital’s inpatient COVID count got down to three as recently as July 6.

That’s a 1,533 percent increase in about a month.

However, even 49 inpatients is well below where the hospital stood with nearly 150 inpatients at the height of the last big surge in January.

The hospital has admitted 41 COVID patients in the past seven days and discharged 16.

“We are caring for them on negative air pressure units in the main hospital,” Sylvester said.

During the peak of the pandemic, the hospital was housing CIOVID patients at the Summerville campus on Wrightsboro Road, but for now has not reopened that hospital as a COVID location, Sylvester said.

Like other hospitals in the CSRA, University has altered its visitation policy as a result of the surge.

The hospital is now only allowing two visitors per patient per day, with the exception of COVID patients, who can’t have any visitors.

For the full visitation policy, visit https://www.universityhealth.org/patient-visitor-information/for-visitors/visiting-hours .

The hospital is enforcing mandatory face masks for everyone, including staff, visitors, contractors and vendors.

Vaccinations offered at hospital

The hospital wants to remind the public of two upcoming COVID vaccination clinics, Aug. 4 and Aug. 12 in the cafeteria dining rooms of the main hospital, 1350 Walton Way.

The Moderna vaccine will be offered, so recipients will need to be 18 or older.

No one without an appointment will be turned away as long as there are enough doses for those who made appointments.

However, signing up for a spot on the attached will keep people from waiting in line and help the hospital anticipate staffing levels needed.

If you can’t make it on those dates, learn about other vaccination options at https://www.wrdw.com/2021/04/16/covid-19-vaccine-where-you-can-get-a-shot-in-2-state-region/ .

Here are the links to sign up for the University Hospital clinics (information for the second-dose date can be found on the links):

