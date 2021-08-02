Shipwreck salvage work off Ga. coast sends oil onto nearby beach

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Oil leaking from a wrecked cargo ship has been washing up on beaches along the south end of St. Simons Island, sparking a cleanup operation that could take several days.

The band of oil was found Sunday reaching marsh grasses, riprap and beach sand stretching from just south of King Creek to the Neptune Road public beach access on St. Simons Island.

About 50 personnel are using various cleanup techniques from hand tools and bags to contain oiled sand.

No injured or oiled wildlife have been found.

A response vessel crew removes oil from a Current Buster attached to the east apex of a barrier on Sunday near the wrecked Golden Ray cargo ship. (WRDW)

The oil was discharged after demolition crews finished cutting away the sixth of eight sections of the giant Golden Ray cargo ship that tipped over off the Georgia coast nearly two years ago.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the sixth section of the cargo ship was separated late Friday and it was removed Saturday from the rest of the Golden Ray’s half-submerged wreckage.

The Golden Ray was carrying more than 1,400 vehicles when it overturned in 2019. About two dozen crew members on board were rescued and survived.

Officials say the oil could also affect Jekyll Island.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.