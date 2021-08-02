Saluda County deputies seek man who robbed convenience store

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint over the weekend.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday at the County Line Store on Greenwood Highway a few miles northwest of Saluda.

Investigators have several physical pieces of evidence they believe will lead to the robber’s arrest.

Anyone who can help identify the man is urged to contact deputies at 864-445-2112.

