Running mates: Chubb, Browns sign 3-year extension

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2018 file photo Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb celebrates...
FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2018 file photo Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb celebrates after scoring a 92-yard touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Cleveland. Hue Jackson will try to help the Cincinnati Bengals beat his former Browns on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 providing insider information about the team he coached for three seasons. The biggest question: Can Jackson provide any tips that help Cincinnati’s bad defense stop running back Nick Chubb? (AP Photo/David Richard)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Nick Chubb has signed a three-year, $36.6 million contract extension with the Cleveland Browns. The deal is an indication of the team’s regard for his skills as an elite running back and his quiet, unassuming leadership.

The Browns made sure they locked him up early in training camp leading into what they hope will be a special season. He had one year left on his rookie contract.

The sides reached an agreement Saturday and Chubb completed the deal with his signature before Monday’s practice.

