Running mates: Chubb, Browns sign 3-year extension

(AP) - Nick Chubb has signed a three-year, $36.6 million contract extension with the Cleveland Browns. The deal is an indication of the team’s regard for his skills as an elite running back and his quiet, unassuming leadership.

The Browns made sure they locked him up early in training camp leading into what they hope will be a special season. He had one year left on his rookie contract.

The sides reached an agreement Saturday and Chubb completed the deal with his signature before Monday’s practice.

