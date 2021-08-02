Paine College to get nearly $3M from American Rescue Plan

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock announced they secured nearly $3 million for Augusta’s Paine College as part of more than $175 million in new funding for Georgia’s historically Black colleges and universities through the American Rescue Plan.

Monday’s announcement comes in addition to the nearly $85 million Ossoff and Warnock secured in May for Georgia historically Black colleges and universities.

“I will never stop working on behalf of Georgia’s HBCUs. Sen. Rev. Warnock and I are pleased to deliver this additional funding for HBCUs as they prepare for this upcoming school year and continue to help students recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ossoff.

Warnock said: “As an HBCU graduate, I am grateful to see additional funding flow to HBCUs in Georgia to help them continue opening doors of possibility and opportunity for the bright minds of the next generation.”

Here’s a breakdown of the funds:

Albany State University, $32,915,113

Clark Atlanta University, $31,257,396

Fort Valley State University, $14,586,498

Morehouse College, $7,674,377

Morehouse School of Medicine, $56,429,440

Paine College, $2,966,128

Savannah State University, $24,042,185

Spelman College, $6,347,942

Under the law, the formula for splitting up the money distributes:

70 percent of the funding according to each institution’s relative share of Pell Grant recipients in attendance at the end of the school preceding the beginning of the most recent fiscal year.

20 percent according to each institution’s relative share of total students enrolled at the end of that school year.

10 percent according to an endowment factor using a ratio of the total sum of HBCU endowments to each institution’s endowment.

