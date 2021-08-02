New Basketball Coaching Staff Named at Westminster Schools of Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. - A new era in basketball has begun at Westminster Schools of Augusta with the naming of new coaches for both the boys and girls varsity teams for the school this year. Kevin Kelsey succeeds Mark Tebbs, former varsity boys’ basketball coach, who served in that role since 1991. He will start his new role on Aug. 3, 2021, and will also be part of the full-time teaching faculty.

Kelsey coached varsity boys’ basketball for 24 years in Los Angeles -- 18 of which he served as head coach. During that time, 14 of his teams finished their respective seasons ranked in the top 16 of their division (in a 60-team conference), making him one of only a few coaches in Southern California to accomplish such a high rate of success. He runs an exciting fast-paced offense that allows his players a sense of freedom and confidence, while his approach to defense rests on player communication and unity. Although he loves to win, Kelsey finds greater satisfaction in the life-long relationships he builds with his players.

“Joining the Wildcats is an incredible opportunity, the weight of which is not lost on me. To take over a stellar program from a legend like Coach Tebbs is intimidating, but I am looking forward to the challenge of continuing his legacy with these young men,” said Kelsey. A native of Chattanooga, Tenn. and a University of Tennessee Volunteer, he is excited to move back to the South with his wife and three children.

John Spurlock has been named girls’ varsity basketball coach at Westminster. Spurlock began his career coaching middle school girls, and then moved to coaching varsity boys until now. From 2009 until 2016, Spurlock coached at Curtis Baptist School, winning five Region Championships, four out of six Final Four appearances and two State Championships. He was named GISA Coach of the Year two times and Region Coach of the Year four times. Coach Spurlock then went to Wardlaw Academy where his varsity boys teams won three of five Region Championships and he was named Region Coach of the Year three times. He was also named The Augusta Chronicle Independent Boys Coach of the Year five times during his career.

Spurlock’s biggest success is not the wins and championships, but the Godly example he portrays as he coaches. He loves basketball, but his biggest love is his family. He is married to Kim and the father of 11 children, and “Poppa” to 14 grandchildren.

“We are so excited to welcome Coach Spurlock and Coach Kelsey to the Westminster family. Both of these coaches bring with them a great deal of experience, a love for the game of basketball, and a passion to share Christ through athletics,” said Andrew Bryan, Westminster Athletic Director.

“They will be a fantastic addition to our varsity coaching staff and we look forward to supporting our girls and boys varsity basketball teams this winter.

