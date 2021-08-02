Advertisement

New art exhibit in Aiken highlights work of young photographers

By Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new art exhibit is on display in Aiken called “Through the Eyes of a Child.”

The University of South Carolina Aiken is putting on the exhibit at the Aiken Arts Center.

The goal is to get kids out in nature and get them to document what they’re seeing digitally.

Kids of any age got the chance to submit their photos to be displayed in the exhibit.

“It’s pretty impressive when you look around at the art,” John Hutchins, director of special programs, said.  “People were here at the opening, and they didn’t know about the program and they look at it and they’re like oh my goodness age 5, that’s great.”

The exhibit will be up in Aiken through Sept. 9 and then it moves to North Augusta in October.

