Miracle Monday│ Meet 3-year-old Phillip, who suffered a major heart condition

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today is Miracle Monday, and we’ve partnered with the Children’s Hospital of Georgia to share their stories of hope and inspiration.

The hospital is a place where miracles happen. Thousands of kids walk through these halls every year to receive special care right here in Augusta.

It’s the only regional children’s hospital outside of Atlanta where kids in Georgia can come to receive care.

They have the highest level neonatal and pediatric intensive care unit alongside Atlanta, which means they have the ability to help the sickest kids.

Dr. Valera Hudson pediatrician-in-chief for the hospital. She says what distinguishes the Children’s Hospital of Georgia is the people who work there, and the consistent compassion and care they have for every child who walks through their doors.

“Kids are very resilient and that’s why it’s so much fun to work with kids because they can be very very sick, but after getting their care they can bounce back and be running the halls, so that’s very rewarding for our staff,” Hudson said.

Running the halls, just like three-year-old Phillip Kenny who suffered a major heart condition before he was even born.

His parents say this hospital saved their son’s life.

We’ll hear from them tonight on news 12 at 6 p.m. about their journey from the surgery room and to home on this Miracle Monday.

Children’s Hospital of Georgia relies heavily on support from the community to help make these miracles possible.

If you want to donate, you can call 706-721-4004 or visit augustahealth.org/give/childrens.

