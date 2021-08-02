Advertisement

Mets fail to sign Kumar Rocker, 10th overall draft pick

(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - The New York Mets have failed to sign their top pick from last month’s amateur draft, Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker, over concern about his medical scans.

New York selected Rocker with the 10th overall pick and will receive an extra selection in next year’s amateur draft, the pick after the 10th choice, because of their failure to sign the 21-year-old right-hander.

The Mets lost the $4,739,900 slot value available for draft signings that was assigned to Rocker’s pick.

