Masks are important, Cabinet secretary says during Georgia visit

ATLANTA - A top federal health official says he understands frustration with new mask requirements, but hopes Americans recognize their responsibility for combating the coronavirus.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra was in Georgia Monday as COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in the state continued to rise amid a low vaccination rate.

Becerra says he doesn’t blame Americans for questioning the mask requirement.

But he says everyone shares a responsibility to both get vaccinated and wear masks to help stave off the ongoing surge of the delta variant.

At least 23 school districts in Georgia have said they will require everyone to wear a mask.

Becerra isn’t the only administration official visiting the Peach State this week.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is set to travel to Atlanta on Wednesday to promote President Joe Biden’s economic agenda and rally support for the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package.

Yellen plans to join Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms at an event to tout the transportation measure and will meet with local business executives to discuss their ideas for bolstering the economy. She’ll also visit the Latin American Association Atlanta Outreach Center to talk about the expanded child tax credit.

It will be Yellen’s first official domestic trip since she joined the Cabinet.

